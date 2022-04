CATAN Studios has announced a new game that will focus on the earliest eras of human history. Earlier this month, CATAN Studios released a teaser for CATAN: Dawn of Humankind. Little information was released about the game, but a summary stated that the game would be set in the prehistoric era. "Experience the Dawn of Humankind, as you guide the journey of the human family tree from its roots in Africa to the far reaches of the globe," states the teaser for the upcoming board game. CATAN: Dawn of Humankind will be released at some point in 2022. See below for a brief teaser of the new CATAN game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO