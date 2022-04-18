Celebrity birthdays: April 18

Al Pacino is a Hollywood acting legend whose resume is a long list of iconic roles. First bursting on the scene playing a heroin addict in 1971’s Panic in Needle Park, the 81-year-old Harlem native became a household name a year later with his turn as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface and Heat are just a few of the huge hits that followed. He would go on to become the rare performer who achieved the “triple crown of acting” by winning an Academy Award, two Tony awards and two Emmys. More recently, Al lent his talents to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and House of Gucci.

