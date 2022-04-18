Celebrity birthdays: April 18

Jonathan Scott is celebrating his girlfriend of nearly three years, Zooey Deschanel.On Tuesday, the Property Brothers star shared two photos of the couple from the Vanity Fair Oscar party to his Instagram. In one image, Scott is posing with Deschanel on the red carpet outside the event. The New Girl alum wore a pink ruched gown with a long train, paired with a fuzzy white sweater and clutch, while the HGTV star donned a black-and-white tux. In the second photo, Scott is carrying the train from Deschanel’s dress.“You’ve affectionately held my heart for almost 3 years, the least I could...
Comments / 0