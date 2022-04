An officer with the Kenosha Police Department is under scrutiny after widely circulated video appears to show him kneeling on a 12-year-old girl's neck at her middle school. Officer Shawn Guetschow was off duty during the March 4 incident, working at his part-time job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha, Wis. Videos shot at the time of the incident appear to show that when two girls got into a fight in the cafeteria, Guetschow quickly intervened to break them up, entering a scuffle with one of the students. Soon, the girl was seen lying face down on the floor with the officer's knee pressed against her neck.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 28 DAYS AGO