DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The daughter of a man accused of killing two law-enforcement officers in Florence County in 2018 was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and other charges, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kellie Hopkins was arrested after troopers got a tip about a reckless driver and […]

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO