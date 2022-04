(Ames) Girls basketball star Audi Crooks is staying in state. The Bishop Garrigan junior announced on Thursday that she’ll play college basketball at Iowa State. Crooks led the Golden Bears to the Class 1A state championship this past season with averages of 23.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 72.3% from the field. In three seasons she has career totals of 1,845 points, 955 rebounds, and 287 blocks.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO