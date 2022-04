TAMPA — Controversy clouded the runup to Mary O’Connor’s confirmation as Tampa’s 43rd police chief, but the sun shone on her swearing-in ceremony Friday. Some 200 people gathered at the River Center to watch O’Connor put her hand on a Bible and take the oath of office, the second woman in the department’s history to do so. The first was Jane Castor, who is now mayor and picked O’Connor to serve as chief.

