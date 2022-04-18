Bank of America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $7.07 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $24.55 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.23 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.22 billion.

Bank of America shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has fallen nearly 8%. The stock has declined 3% in the last 12 months.

