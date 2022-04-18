ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 major shootings in the U.S. over Easter weekend

By NBC News
wpsdlocal6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least four major shootings broke out across the United States over the Easter weekend, including one at a party in Pittsburgh that left two minors dead and several others injured early Sunday. The violence comes after President Joe Biden announced tougher gun regulations last week in the wake...

WTAJ

Altoona police investigate weekend shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on March 19. The shooting happened at 9 p.m. near the intersection of Seventh Street and Third Avenue. Several gunshots were fired from a vehicle during an argument between two separate parties, according to police. No injuries were reported. The vehicle […]
ALTOONA, PA
New Haven Independent

Investigation Continues Into Weekend Shooting In Ansonia

ANSONIA – A 35-year-old man was still in the hospital Monday after being shot several times Saturday near West Main Street and Bridge Street in downtown Ansonia. The victim was shot three times and is listed in serious but stable condition in an area hospital. He is expected to recover, police said on Monday (March 21).
ANSONIA, CT
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

