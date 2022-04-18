ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, IA

ADM Soccer Teams Looking for Bounce Back

By Drew Russell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers soccer teams will be looking for strong performances tonight, when both hit the road to take on the Cubs of Nevada. The ADM girls come in with a 2-3 record while Nevada...

