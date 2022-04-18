ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Legendary Coach Kibby breaks hip; Public asked to send cards and Get Well wishes

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary teacher/coach/activities director Bill Kibby suffered a broken hip as the result of a recent fall, and is recovering at his Fort Dodge home. The public is asked to send cards...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

KCRG.com

Iowa City native Logan Cook lands with Providence

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa forward Logan Cook will finish out her collegiate basketball career at Providence College. The Iowa City native registered 92 points and 104 rebounds in 66 games during her four seasons with the Hawkeyes. She also helped lead Iowa City West to a state title in 2018.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen earns perfect ACT score

ANKENY, Iowa — There's no doubt about it, taking the ACT or other major college entry tests can be stressful. Some say the worst part is waiting for the results, but a junior from Ankeny High School recently found out she got a perfect score of 36!. Sydney Madetzke...
ANKENY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Minnesota – game three

Iowa baseball defeated Minnesota, 9-3, in game three of a series between the Hawkeyes and the Golden Gophers at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday. Iowa started the game scoreless, not scoring in the first six innings. The Hawkeyes jumped in the lead during an eight-run streak in the 7th inning.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 in-state athlete Kooper Ebel

Iowa already has three commitments from in-state products in its 2023 recruiting class. Now, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff have targeted another talented player from the Hawkeye State. Kooper Ebel picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound athlete is out of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School in Hartley, Iowa. Ebel is the tenth player from the state of Iowa to pick up an offer from the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ offers list. According to 247Sports, Ebel is a three-star recruit, the No. 90 athlete nationally and the No. 10 player from the...
HARTLEY, IA
KWQC

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote here for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. The poll will be open until 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. We will announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 newscast.
DAVENPORT, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 ATH Preston Ries earns second offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes

In-state class of 2024 product Preston Ries picked up his second college offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2, 205 pound athlete is from Monticello High School in Iowa. After the offer from Iowa, Ries now holds offers from both Iowa and Iowa State. Nebraska and Wisconsin have shown interest as well but are yet to offer Ries. Ries has played all over the gridiron for Monticello, including quarterback, running back and outside linebacker. According to 247Sports, Ries is a three-star recruit, the No. 74 athlete nationally and the fifth-best player from Iowa in the 2024 class. Rivals also ranks Ries as...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Steamwheelers honor Jim Foster and the 2000 championship team

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The majority of the Quad City Steamwheelers 2000 championship team made it back to the TaxSlayer Center to celebrate the perfect season and to unveil a banner for former Wheeler owner and creator of indoor football, Jim Foster. Unfortunately for the current Wheelers, the Frisco Fighters...
