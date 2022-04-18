Legendary Coach Kibby breaks hip; Public asked to send cards and Get Well wishes

In-state class of 2024 product Preston Ries picked up his second college offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2, 205 pound athlete is from Monticello High School in Iowa.
After the offer from Iowa, Ries now holds offers from both Iowa and Iowa State. Nebraska and Wisconsin have shown interest as well but are yet to offer Ries.
Ries has played all over the gridiron for Monticello, including quarterback, running back and outside linebacker. According to 247Sports, Ries is a three-star recruit, the No. 74 athlete nationally and the fifth-best player from Iowa in the 2024 class. Rivals also ranks Ries as...
