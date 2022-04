St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit another home run on Sunday afternoon, and he’s closing in on Alex Rodriguez has he chases No. 700. At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is little more than a part-time designated hitter and a slugger off the bench who can hit lefties with regularity. On Easter Sunday, Pujols did add to his resume in a big way, as the St. Louis legend hit his 681st career home run.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO