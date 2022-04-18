ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Lviv missile strike: 'I saw missiles hitting buildings' - BBC reporter

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ukainian city of Lviv has been the...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

Kyiv arms plant hit by Russia may have made missiles that sank Moskva

An arms plant in Kyiv destroyed by Russian long-range air-launched rockets allegedly produced at least one of the missiles used to sink the Moskva warship. The attack on Friday was widely regarded by both parties as the most significant revenge strike by the Kremlin after the sinking of Russia’s flagship vessel in the Black Sea and a reminder that, despite being liberated from the occupants, the war in the Ukrainian capital is far from over.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden says Putin is a 'BUTCHER' after emotional meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Poland including one woman who told him she wants to 'strangle the Russian leader with her bare hands': Blasts are heard in the city of Lviv just 245 miles away

President Joe Biden termed Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'butcher' after holding emotional conversations with Ukrainian refugees – including a pair who fled the horror of the siege at Mariupol. 'He's a butcher,' Biden said when asked what he thought of Putin after what he has done to the...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday. Russia hit a fuel depot being used by Ukrainian forces near Lviv with long-range missiles and used cruise missiles to strike a plant in the city being used to repair anti-aircraft systems, radar stations and sights for tanks, the ministry said.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

Explosions Reported in Kyiv and Lviv; Russia Says It Has Struck a Military Plant in the Capital

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Explosions have been reported in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv on Saturday morning, prompting concerns that Russia is stepping up attacks on Ukraine in retaliation for the sinking of its flagship missile cruiser Moskva by Ukrainian forces.
POLITICS
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Russia is losing a lot of tanks in Ukraine, but why?

In recent weeks, images of ruined Russian "tanks" and wrecked convoys have filled social media feeds. But are these images representative of a larger trend or merely isolated incidents? Is the Russian military paying for its military invasion in the form of hijacked tanks?. After all, the first casualty in...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia sends warning to US

For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
MILITARY

