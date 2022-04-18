ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Relief at the pump: Florida gas prices continue to drop

News4Jax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re finally starting to see some relief at the pump. Florida gas prices dropped another seven cents last week. The state average has now declined...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 21

Lou Cummings
22h ago

We're charging you twice the price for gas, here's a fees pennies back to shut you up. The Biden administration.

Reply(1)
11
Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
21h ago

President Biden is helping to lower the price of fuel by releasing releasing millions of gallons of hour reserves. These reserves are emergency reserves and are there should we ever get into a major war or if there is an embargo. If he had finished the pipeline from Canada and not throttles American oil industry we would not have these high prices because we would not rely on opec for our fuel. Those of you who think that our gas prices depend on the world economy obviously do not really understand how this works.

Reply(1)
3
Tommy S. Ferguson
16h ago

Please quit publishing a story every time gas goes down 3 cents. Make yourself useful and go to the border and write what you see there

Reply
3
