Jackson, MS

David and Art - The Great Migration and American Art

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn art exhibit in Mississippi reflects one of the most significant events in twentieth century American history. A couple of weeks ago I mentioned a book that I enjoy assigning in some of my history survey classes. Let me tell you of another one. It’s called The Warmth of Other Suns:...

Times Leader

African American Art on display at Misericordia

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
VISUAL ART
Harvard Health

Harvard Art Museums receive significant gift of American silver

The Harvard Art Museums announce a transformative gift of 21 works of 18th-century American silver from the collection of Daniel A. Pollack and Susan F. Pollack. The gift comprises a range of finely made vessels and table implements intended for domestic use, including cups, bowls, spoons, tankards, and teapots crafted by noted silversmiths from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Trenton, New Jersey. There is also a stunning caudle cup, an example of ecclesiastical silver made by Edward Winslow and believed to have been used during communion at First Congregational Church in Milford, CT. The Pollacks’ gift strengthens the museums’ noted holdings of 17th- to 20th-century silver and comes at a time when curators and postdoctoral fellows are working to reimagine the balance among paintings, sculptures, and design objects on view in the galleries.
HARVARD, MA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas African American Museum dives into performing arts with ‘Canaan’

A theatrical production next weekend is one of the first steps for The Kansas African American Museum to educate beyond its walls. “The Kansas African American Museum is considering a variety of ways to tell the African American story, our history, highlighting culture and art,” museum executive director Denise Sherman said. “To have a performing arts opportunity is something we haven’t had before and was exciting and intriguing.”
WICHITA, KS
City
Jackson, MS
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, MS
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Thelonious Monk
Person
Ryan Dennis
Person
John Coltrane
KXRM

Today in History: 7 historical events on April 14

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — History provides a clear illustration of how society, technology and government works locally, nationally and globally. Discover what happened on this day in History. 1775 – First American abolition society founded in Philadelphia The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage is the first American society dedicated […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Complex

2Pac’s Childhood Poetry Book Expected to Go for Up to $300,000 at Auction

Sotheby’s is auctioning off an unpublished booklet of poetry written and illustrated by a young 2Pac. According to the auction house, the late rapper created the book at just 11 years old, making it the earliest piece of his writing on record. The auction house states Pac gifted the book to four incarcerated Black Panther members, including his godfather Jamal Joseph, who was convicted for his involvement in the deadly 1981 robbery of a Brink’s armored vehicle.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

A Bold New Show at the Met Explores A Single Sculpture

One of the most famous 19th-century depictions of a Black enslaved woman is Why Born Enslaved!, a bust carved by French artist Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux in 1873. Rendered in white marble, the sculpture portrays a woman tied up with ropes, straining against her confinement. She twists over one shoulder, fixing the viewer with a defiant gaze.
VISUAL ART
Washington Examiner

RIP Ron Arnold, founder of the Wise Use movement

In early 1981, Secretary of the Interior Jim Watt telephoned me in my office at the other end of the two-square block U.S. Department of the Interior building in Washington, D.C. Ron Arnold was headed my way to research his book “about what we’re doing here,” Jim reported. “Tell him everything you know.”
WASHINGTON, DC
ARTnews

Kamala Harris Praises ‘Historic’ Show About Legacies of Slavery at National Gallery of Art

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday night, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., held a preview of its long-awaited iteration of “Afro-Atlantic Histories,” an acclaimed exhibition that considers histories and legacies of the transatlantic slave trade. There to toast the occasion was one of the Capitol’s most important figures: Kamala Harris. In a speech delivered just hours after she presided over the confirmation of Kentanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court Justice, Harris called the exhibition “unlike any other in the National Gallery’s history.” With a purview spanning several centuries and multiple continents, “Afro-Atlantic Histories” features more...
WASHINGTON, DC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
The Skanner News

North African American Museum Celebrates Women’s History Month by Prioritizing Wellness & Self-Care

In celebration of Women’s History Month 2022, the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) is presenting programs throughout the month of March that focus on radical self-care and wellness. These virtual programs are designed to help inspire and invigorate the community within the region and nationwide by elevating local and national female thought leaders who have championed wellness with an emphasis on rest. All events are virtual amid the current public health environment.
YOGA
Elle

‘Do You Speak African?’ Being a Black Immigrant In Black America

I was first christened “African booty scratcher” in fourth grade—my second year in America. It sounded ridiculous, but it pricked when my classmates would belly-laugh at my expense. This is also my earliest memory of Black America. It wasn’t white America that first outed my otherness. It...
SOCIETY

