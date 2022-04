Members of the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and EMS have sent a letter to the City of West Liberty announcing that they will no longer provide service as of May 1st. In a news release from the Volunteers, the Department claims escalating hostility from the City through its City Manager, City Clerk, and three members of the City Council. They allege the city has waged war on the volunteers, demanding complete control of its operation and finances, harassing volunteers, and delaying the hiring of EMS personnel.

WEST LIBERTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO