Houston, TX

Possibly intoxicated woman in critical condition after chase, fiery crash in SW Houston: HPD

Click2Houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after police said she led officers on a chase and then caused a fiery crash in southwest Houston Monday. It happened in the 2200...

www.click2houston.com

KTVZ

4 teenagers shot, 1 killed outside a birthday party in Houston

Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas. Police responded to a Houston production studio around 12 a.m. after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
HOUSTON, TX
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
FOX59

Woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS –A female motorist was killed late Monday night when her vehicle struck a second sedan near the intersection of Michigan Rd. and Mayfield Dr. on the city’s northwest side. One driver was traveling northbound on Michigan Rd. when a second driver turned onto Michigan, causing the crash. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say one of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

