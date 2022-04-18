ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly Temps Linger Another Day

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XUJT_0fCMS8x900

Low pressure system will lift off to the north tomorrow allowing for clearing late day. Temperatures will still remain below average— struggling to reach the mid 50s. An element of chill are in the cards for the morning as winds will gust up to 35 mph. Gradual warming this week, with seasonal temperatures returning by Thursday. The weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s!

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 38. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low 79.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Northeast#Northwest
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Snowy start to Monday

A chilly Easter Sunday ahead as temperatures struggle to make it out of the 30s. Clouds will increase throughout the day before our next storm system tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Nice day monday, midweek rain coming

Look for a bit of isolated fog overnight into Monday morning. Lows will be chilly, around 40 with some 30s north. After some patchy morning fog, Monday will be nice. Look for 70s west with 60s central. Daily small rain chances return Tuesday into the weekend. Right now, severe chances...
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Cloudy and damp now, clearing and cooler tonight

Happy Monday! Partly cloudy skies continue over the River City as we wait for a passing cold front. Clearing skies tonight with cooler overnight lows. Less than seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible, 20-30 percent this evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s....
ENVIRONMENT
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy