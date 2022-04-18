Chilly Temps Linger Another Day

Low pressure system will lift off to the north tomorrow allowing for clearing late day. Temperatures will still remain below average— struggling to reach the mid 50s. An element of chill are in the cards for the morning as winds will gust up to 35 mph. Gradual warming this week, with seasonal temperatures returning by Thursday. The weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s!

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 38. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low 79.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

