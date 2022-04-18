Iowa artist hopes to paint picture of social justice through creative lens

Metinka Slater has spent over a decade of her career bringing the latest weather updates to Iowa residents. That’s why her recent announcement came as a shock to KCCI viewers. The meteorologist announced she is leaving KCCI at the end of March 2022. Her longtime followers want to know if this is a retirement or if she is leaving for another job. Most want to know where Metinka Slater is going next. Fortunately for her social media followers, she had a few answers.

IOWA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO