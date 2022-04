THe IHM CYO Varsity Softball team had their way with Holy Rosary in the season opener on their way to a 10-0 rout. Emily Russ was the main offensive weapon for IHM going 3-3 with a triple and a homer. Grace O’Brien was masterful on the hill, shutting the door on HR and tossing in 6 strikeouts. Sarah Scally pitched a solid last inning to preserve the shutout. The Knights, who are coached by Jason Russ and Tim Scally, look to make a strong run for a title this season.

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO