ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Adrianne Johnson Ross: During Diversity Month, commit to being an ally

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 1 day ago

This commentary is by Adrianne Johnson Ross, president and chief operating officer of University of Vermont Health Network’s Home Health & Hospice.

Last month, while on her way to becoming the first Black woman U.S. Supreme Court justice in history, Ketanji Brown Jackson endured three days of blistering questioning about her judicial practices, LSAT scores, sentencing decisions and personal background.

The approval process for any Supreme Court nominee is grueling, but as the condescending questions continued unchecked, all I could think was, “Here we go again.”

The sad truth is, it’s not unusual for an educated, accomplished Black woman to be extraordinarily questioned about her fitness for a job for which she is eminently qualified. This is everyday life for millions of Black women across America. Usually, it just doesn’t get any publicity.

The situation is all too familiar to me. As I worked my way up the career ladder in the South and Midwest, I encountered numerous situations in which white people with varied levels of experience and professional knowledge went out of their way to scrutinize and question my credentials and expertise. Health care in general is filled with examples of patients not showing people of color the same respect as their white peers.

But what happens when a Black woman health care professional is also the patient?

Some years ago, as my husband and I were getting ready to go on a trip, I suddenly experienced abdominal pain so excruciating that the contractions I had felt when delivering my baby three months prior paled in comparison. Knowing I needed help, I called my parents, who immediately called an ambulance.

In the emergency room, crippled by pain and barely able to speak, I had no way to advocate for myself. To those nurses and doctors, I was just another Black woman with a baby — no wedding ring and disheveled hair. Their worst instincts took over. As I lay writhing on the gurney in the hallway, I overheard a nurse say, “She must be drug-seeking.” Within minutes, I was discharged.

Three more times that day I went back to the emergency room, each time weaker and in more distress, to no avail. Finally, on the fourth trip, a friend came with me. She advocated for me, since I could no longer speak for myself and had lost consciousness.

It turned out that I was suffering from something called small bowel volvulus, a condition in which a loop of small bowel twists and cuts off blood supply and dies. The pain I felt was from a gangrenous intestine — 4 feet of which had to be removed — and I was septic. I very nearly died because no one in that emergency room believed a Black woman.  It took four trips to the emergency department.

I know I am fortunate. I am grateful that I lived, and that I was able to go on to a rewarding career. A year and a half ago, I moved to a progressive state to serve as a leader within a health care organization that is taking its commitment to diversity and education seriously.

The University of Vermont Health Network has fostered ongoing dialogue, education, assessment and action in a coordinated effort to create a culture that is more diverse, equitable and inclusive for patients and employees.

This commitment extends beyond the walls of our hospitals: During the pandemic, our health system held vaccine clinics specifically established for underserved communities.

But much work remains to address disparities in health care outcomes, here and across the U.S. health care system. Black women die in childbirth in the United States at a rate more than three times that of white women; Hispanic people are 50 percent more likely to die from diabetes or liver disease than white people; Native Americans die at higher rates than all other Americans in many categories, including chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, diabetes and chronic lower respiratory diseases. And there are well-documented racial disparities in the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unequal treatment of people of color happens in hospitals, classrooms and courtrooms every day — which is why it didn’t shock me when it happened to a Supreme Court nominee.

My call to all my friends, colleagues and neighbors during this Diversity Month is simply this: Be an ally to people of color. Be a courageous ally, even when it’s awkward. If you see someone being ignored, disrespected or physically or verbally abused and your instincts tell you race is at play, don’t remain silent. Speak up for those whose voice has been diminished or silenced over hundreds of years.

Be an advocate. Recognize us as human. Believe us.

It could be a matter of life or death.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Adrianne Johnson Ross: During Diversity Month, commit to being an ally .

Comments / 0

Related
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Female black and Asian prisoners detail racism endured in landmark report

Black and Asian women in prison are experiencing racial discrimination at the hands of staff members, a damning new report has found.Hundreds of female black, Asian, minority ethnic inmates as well as prisoners born overseas were surveyed as part of the study along with equality staff working in prisons, and Independent Monitoring Boards (IMB) chairs and members.In the study, run by the Criminal Justice Alliance (CJA) and the IMB, one-third of women said their treatment by prison staff was poor or very poor, with over 40 per cent of women saying they had experienced discrimination - which they said included...
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

National Urban League Report Says State Of Black America Is Grim

The National Urban League (NUL) released its annual report on the state of Black America Tuesday, and its Equality Index shows Blacks are still suffering from systemic racism. According to the NUL, Black Americans have made economic and health gains but have fallen further behind white Americans in education, social justice, and civic engagement since the index was first launched in 2005.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Sentencing#Health Disparities#Racial Injustice#Racism#University Of#Home Health Hospice#U S Supreme Court#Lsat
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

A Former KKK Headquarters In South Carolina Will Now Become A Diversity Center

A former Ku Klux Klan (KKK) headquarters in Laurens, South Carolina, a city known for its racist history, is now being turned into a diversity center. KKK member John Howard Jr. opened the Redneck Shop, a KKK museum, store and meeting place inside of an old movie theater in 1996. Over the years the place became known as the “World’s Only Klan Museum,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. In addition to a KKK headquarters, the place also sold lynching photos, old grenades owned by the groups, pins, T-shirts, hats, and other hateful memorabilia.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy