BUTLER COUNTY — A serious crash is causing traffic impacts in both directions of I-75 near the Butler, Warren county-line Tuesday morning, according to initial reports. All lanes of northbound I-75 are shut down between state Routes 129 and 63 in northern Butler County after the crash was reported around 9 a.m. State troopers are routing all northbound traffic through the rest area while the crash is being investigated, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson told News Center 7.

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO