Person hit, killed by car while walking in street, Kannapolis police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police are investigating after they said someone was hit and killed while waking in the street Monday morning in Kannapolis.

According to Kannapolis police, officers were called shortly after 5 a.m. to Kannapolis Parkway near Rogers Lake Road for the crash.

Police said the 911 call they responded to was for a pedestrian, later identified as 25-year-old Olondra V. Gibbs, who had been hit by a car.

Officers said Gibbs was walking in the middle of the street, in an area that was dark and unlit, when she was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities confirmed she died from her injuries at the scene.

Channel 9 is also asking if anyone else was hurt in the crash, or if any charges will be filed.

[ ALSO READ: Driver charged with DWI after crash that killed motorcyclist in Boone, police say ]

Officers closed the northbound lane of Kannapolis Parkway, north of Rogers Lake Road, while they investigated.

Police did not say how long the road would be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back on wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man says he let car crash into him to stop driver from escaping deputies)

©2022 Cox Media Group