Bank of America profit falls but beats target

By Steve Gelsi
 1 day ago
Bank of America Corp.

shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading on Monday after the bank said its first-quarter earnings fell to $7.1 billion, or 80 cents a share, from $8.1 billion, or 86 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. First-quarter revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22.8 billion. Analysts expected Bank of America to earn 75 cents a share on revenue of $23.1 billion, according to a FactSet survey. CFO Alastair Borthwick said the bank's first-quarter results were "strong despite challenging markets and volatility" with net interest income up by $1.4 billion on "strong" loan and deposit growth. Shares of Bank of America are down 15.6% so far in 2022, compared to a loss of 7.8% by the S&P 500

and drop of 5.5% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF

