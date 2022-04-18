Look inside: English-style manor with a catslide roof in St. Paul

A picture-perfect English manor listed for $2.25 million that boasts five lots atop St. Paul’s historic Ramsey Hill is poised to get a new owner.

Details: Built in 1882, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home features a catslide roof, ornate 10-foot ceilings, six fireplaces, multiple porches and a cedar sauna in the basement.

Yes, and: The 8,500-square-feet home also has three separate apartments on the top and garden levels.

What to watch: In love with the listing? While the home has a pending offer, agent Michael Smith says he always accepts backups.

But don't get your hopes up. He said they have a "very solid deal with no contingencies."

Take a look at the photos and listing .

Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty