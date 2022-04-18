ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Look inside: English-style manor with a catslide roof in St. Paul

By Audrey Kennedy
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2TJu_0fCMPGxv00

A picture-perfect English manor listed for $2.25 million that boasts five lots atop St. Paul’s historic Ramsey Hill is poised to get a new owner.

Details: Built in 1882, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home features a catslide roof, ornate 10-foot ceilings, six fireplaces, multiple porches and a cedar sauna in the basement.

  • Yes, and: The 8,500-square-feet home also has three separate apartments on the top and garden levels.

What to watch: In love with the listing? While the home has a pending offer, agent Michael Smith says he always accepts backups.

  • But don't get your hopes up. He said they have a "very solid deal with no contingencies."

Take a look at the photos and listing .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBC05_0fCMPGxv00
Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoNbO_0fCMPGxv00 Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35u23q_0fCMPGxv00
Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twGzL_0fCMPGxv00 Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaacC_0fCMPGxv00
Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7Rw6_0fCMPGxv00 Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1L2K_0fCMPGxv00
Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

