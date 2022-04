UL Softball coming off of Easter was on fire today against Saint Louis. The Cajuns beat Saint Louis 19-0. There was no beating the Cajuns Monday night. The Cajuns were on fire in every phase of the game. Pitcher Meghan Schorman was almost perfect. She only allowed 1 hit and 0 runs, while throwing an amazing 13 strikeouts! If it wasn't for a single in the 4th inning she would've thrown a perfect game. She was absolutely amazing. And when she wasn't striking runners out the fielders got the out. The defense all around was spectacular Monday night.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO