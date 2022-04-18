ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa evictions predicted to break records in 2022

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zEMZ_0fCMObqL00

Data: Iowa Legal Aid; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Iowa Legal Aid expects evictions to near record levels this year as tenants find themselves without safety nets, due to the loss of emergency COVID-19 aid.

Driving the news: The state is on track to reach 17,600 evictions in 2022, Nick Smithberg, president of the legal nonprofit that helps low-income Iowans, told Axios.

State of play: Back in 2019, Iowa evictions reached a record of more than 18,000. But numbers dampened in 2020 and 2021 as a federal eviction moratorium and pandemic aid, like rental assistance, helped keep people in their homes. That's ending now, however.

  • "The numbers are correcting, if you will," Smithberg said of this year's estimates.

What's happening: Iowa Legal Aid recently received a $650,000 grant from Wells Fargo, which they plan on using to bolster their eviction prevention program that started during the pandemic.

  • The program aims to help landlords and tenants come to an agreement before an eviction notice is posted.
  • It also funds six "help desks" at county courthouses around the state, including in Polk County. People who have an eviction hearing can get assistance on-site from a lawyer there.

What they're saying: It's important to look at evictions as a "symptom rather than a disease," Smithberg said.

  • People who don't pay their rent are typically dealing with larger issues, like health complications, disabilities, domestic violence or paying child support.
  • "It's a holistic problem," Smithberg said.

Comments / 1

Related
Axios Des Moines

ER visits average more than 2 hours in Iowa

Data: SysAid; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowa sits in the middle of the pack for time spent in an emergency room — averaging a little over two hours, according to research by IT service automation company SysAid.State of play: Des Moines-area hospitals have recently struggled with record-long waits, especially during the second half of 2021 when the Omicron surge was compounded by staffing shortages.Local hospitals said wait times could reach up to 10+ hours depending on the day.Yes, but: There's hope that increases in staff pay and a decline in COVID patients could help wait times settle down.Of note: SysAid studied Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data from January 2020 to March 2021.View our interactive map.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Thousands of Iowans will lose boosted food stamp benefits in April

Federal food assistance that expanded at the beginning of the pandemic will return to normal levels in Iowa on Friday.Why it matters: The change means at least $95 a month less for more than 150,000 Iowa households that receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also referred to as food stamps.It comes at a time when wages aren't keeping pace with inflation and rising costs, which is hurting low-income families the hardest, Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) CEO Matt Unger tells Axios.Catch up fast: Since March 2020, SNAP benefits were bolstered as part of the federal government's...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Another setback for central Iowa's $125 million water project

A second attempt to contract out the first part of a $125 million water recreation trails project in central Iowa has fallen flat.Why it matters: Bidding already failed once for the inaugural piece of the Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) project. Project officials didn't receive any bids late last year, and City Councilperson Joe Gatto warned in January that finances could unravel if this latest bidding process is unsuccessful.Catch up fast: The project, which has been in planning stages for years, would create amenities like boat launches and whitewater runs for paddling throughout a 150-mile network of creeks and rivers...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Republicans want to cut jobless aid, but economists see no reason

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosIowa's Republican-led Legislature is close to passing a bill that would drastically reduce the state's unemployment benefits.It's part of state leaders' broader push to lure unemployed Iowans back into the workforce during a labor shortage crisis.Yes, but: The proposed cut won't likely improve workforce shortages, Peter Orazem, an economics professor at Iowa State University, tells Axios.The bigger issue is there aren't enough workers in Iowa — period, Orazem says.State of play: Republican leaders, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, argue the state's long-existing 26 weeks of unemployment is too generous and should be cut...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Axios Des Moines

Iowa caucuses' first-in-nation status at risk

Iowa is again fighting to retain its first-in-nation Democratic caucuses. But this year's argument is a harder sell thanks to the hiccups of 2020, longtime caucus advisor Jeff Link and former Iowa Democratic Party chairperson Scott Brennan told Axios Wednesday.Why it matters: Hosting the first caucuses leverages political influence and is an economic boon for the state.The 2020 caucuses generated more than $11 million for the metro, according to estimates from Catch Des Moines. Driving the news: National Democratic Party officials this week circulated a draft proposal that would set the 2024 nominating calendar based on factors that would likely...
IOWA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Iowa Legal Aid#Iowans#Wells Fargo
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Axios Des Moines

Parking garage vacancies dog downtown Des Moines

Data: City of Des Moines; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosOccupancy rates in Des Moines' city-owned garages have only partially recovered from a steep drop during the pandemic.Why it matters: It's costing the city millions of dollars in annual revenue.The garages, which are all located downtown, reflect the slow return of people to the city's core business district.By the numbers: Parking garage revenue fell from just over $7 million in fiscal year that ended in June 2019 to $4.2 million in 2021, according to city data.Street-metered parking fell from $4 million to around $2.6 million during that period.What they're saying: City officials said in a February budget presentation that they don't project Des Moines to see a full parking system recovery for at least two more years.The city has been discussing getting out of the garage parking business for years, Councilperson Joe Gatto said at the meeting.Of note: The city's eighth and newest garage — a $42 million structure near 5th and Walnut streets that opened in July — is not included in the latest revenue report. Plenty of parking at this city-owned garage at 801 Locust St. in Des Moines. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Crews battle grass fire in Iowa

There are lots of changes happening to one of Omaha's largest destinations. The recent rain brought unexpected relief for a homeowner in northwest Omaha. Omaha Police release details that led to ORBT bus crash, suspect’s arrest. Updated: 5 hours ago. New details tonight about a domestic situation on Dodge...
OMAHA, NE
Axios Des Moines

Several Des Moines developments threatened by sewer issues

Several areas in Des Moines where major developments are planned have inadequate sewer capacity, Public Works director Jonathan Gano told City Council members Monday.Why it matters: Economic development and human health are at stake. Sewage could improperly discharge into neighborhood areas or waterways if the issues are not addressed, Gano said.Driving the news: Gano presented to the council a prioritization study Monday that weighs the likely development of an area and whether its current sewer network can accommodate anticipated growth.Of 17 areas identified through a long-term city development plan, nine lacked adequate sewer service, the study concluded. Among them is...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Mapped: Poverty in Iowa

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosMore than 10% of Polk County's residents lived below poverty level in 2020, according to five-year estimates released last month by the U.S. Census Bureau.Story County had the highest share in the state, at 20%.Zoom out: As Axios' interactive U.S. map shows, poverty during the pandemic was most concentrated in Appalachia, the South, Southwest and South Dakota.Overall, national poverty rates have decreased from 15.5% in 2011-2015 to 12.8% in 2016–2020.Iowa's rate, at 9.2%, fell more than 2 percentage points during that period.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Titanic ties, 110 years later

It was 110 years ago that the song "Nearer, my god, to thee" is said to have played out from the Titanic as the "unsinkable" ship went down, starting April 14, 1912.1,500 people died on the ship, while 705 ended up surviving.Many of those survivors were children who were suddenly orphaned, including 4-year-old Helen Delaney, who was thrown from the ship by her parents and caught by a lifeboat.Delaney ended up in a New York orphanage and eventually took the "orphan train" to Council Bluffs, Iowa.Friends say the reserved woman never spoke about the incident and ended up being one of the last survivors from the ship. She died 40 years ago at the age of 74 in Council Bluffs.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Axios Des Moines

Hearing set for brewery proposed in Des Moines historic district

The Des Moines City Council this week scheduled an April 4 public hearing on zoning plans for a proposed restaurant and brewery in Sherman Hill.State of play: The neighborhood association wrote a letter last month in support of the rezoning request, but some residents have concerns about parking or noise.Yes, but: Business hours can run no later than midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm other days, under a proposed zoning condition.Details: The brewery would occupy the first floor of 740 18th St, a building that's adjacent to the Concord Apartments.What's next: The council is expected to vote on the proposal at the April 4 hearing, which begins at 5pm at Des Moines City Hall.If approved, the new business could open late this year, developer Danny Heggen told Axios last month.Editor's note: This story and headline has been corrected to reflect that City Council approved a public hearing on the zoning plans Monday. An earlier version incorrectly reported that the brewery had received final approval from the council. Concord apartment renovations are already in the works. The proposed restaurant and brewery is planned for the first floor of the complex's adjacent building at 740 18th St. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Drop racist’s name from street, Des Moines petitioners say

Civil rights advocates posted an online petition Wednesday calling for the city of Des Moines to rename George Flagg Parkway.Why it matters: Public memorials are intended to honor the work, moral character and ideals admired by society.The petition argues that Flagg's racist legacy caused systemic harm.Catch up fast: Flagg was a 22-year city councilperson. The petition is related to his voting against liquor license permits of applicants who had “ethnic-sounding names” and his opposition to a city ordinance that outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation.The road, formerly Valley Drive, was renamed as a surprise by his peers on the council when he retired from office in 2002.Flagg's sons reached out to city leaders earlier this month following calls to rename the parkway. They asked the council to consider their father's full record before acting.Of note: No members of the city's current City Council were in office when the street was renamed.What's next: Petition organizers will soon ask the City Council to restore the name Valley Drive, Des Moines Peoples' Town Hall organizer Denver Foote tells Axios.A longer-term goal is to rename the road in honor of some of the people Flagg discriminated against, Foote says.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
780
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy