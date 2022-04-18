Gov. Tim Walz keeps cash advantage in Minnesota governor's race
Millions of dollars in campaign cash are already flowing into Minnesota's marquee midterm races, campaign finance filings published late last week show.
The big picture: DFL Gov. Tim Walz retains a big cash advantage over all his could-be GOP rivals.
- Among Republicans, physician Scott Jensen and state Sen. Paul Gazelka lead the pack.
Between the lines: Walz's money edge shouldn't come as a surprise given that the incumbent governor had both a head start and no primary opponent.
- Republicans, meanwhile, are running in a crowded race and must spend cash to woo delegates ahead of the crucial May endorsement vote.
Worth remembering: While campaign cash can signal a candidate's viability, outside groups that can raise and spend unlimited sums will play a big role in competitive campaigns.
