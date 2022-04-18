Gov. Tim Walz keeps cash advantage in Minnesota governor's race

Data: Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Millions of dollars in campaign cash are already flowing into Minnesota's marquee midterm races, campaign finance filings published late last week show.

The big picture: DFL Gov. Tim Walz retains a big cash advantage over all his could-be GOP rivals.

Among Republicans, physician Scott Jensen and state Sen. Paul Gazelka lead the pack.

Between the lines: Walz's money edge shouldn't come as a surprise given that the incumbent governor had both a head start and no primary opponent.

Republicans, meanwhile, are running in a crowded race and must spend cash to woo delegates ahead of the crucial May endorsement vote.

Worth remembering: While campaign cash can signal a candidate's viability, outside groups that can raise and spend unlimited sums will play a big role in competitive campaigns.