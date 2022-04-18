ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Tim Walz keeps cash advantage in Minnesota governor's race

By Torey Van Oot
By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
 1 day ago
Data: Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Millions of dollars in campaign cash are already flowing into Minnesota's marquee midterm races, campaign finance filings published late last week show.

The big picture: DFL Gov. Tim Walz retains a big cash advantage over all his could-be GOP rivals.

  • Among Republicans, physician Scott Jensen and state Sen. Paul Gazelka lead the pack.

Between the lines: Walz's money edge shouldn't come as a surprise given that the incumbent governor had both a head start and no primary opponent.

  • Republicans, meanwhile, are running in a crowded race and must spend cash to woo delegates ahead of the crucial May endorsement vote.

Worth remembering: While campaign cash can signal a candidate's viability, outside groups that can raise and spend unlimited sums will play a big role in competitive campaigns.

Comments / 11

josh peterson
1d ago

Minnesota is a very high tax state that has a surplus and many of us just got a 40% property tax hike. At what point do the tax payers say enough is enough?

Reply
12
Eldon Peterson
1d ago

so he can buy the next 4 years again? He's a one and done governor at best. Minnesota people are smarter than that.

Reply
12
mac wick
1d ago

people need to stop voting for money candidates...that was never the intent of government....our system a joke

Reply
12
