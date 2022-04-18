ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty winds for the Hudson Valley overnight

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald is tracking heavy rain and gusty winds overnight for the Hudson Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Westchester and Rockland counties from 10 p.m. through Tuesday morning.

A wind advisory was issued for Westchester until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds will impact the region during the overnight hours. There is a chance of some wintry weather well north and west in western Ulster County. Temperatures will be in the low-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECsZ0_0fCMNjrw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlXxi_0fCMNjrw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMiQl_0fCMNjrw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GY9l7_0fCMNjrw00

Tuesday morning will see the last of rain showers ahead of a windy afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low-50s.

Wednesday's forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-50s.

Thursday could see a few showers under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-60s.

NEXT: A quick-hitting storm overnight with gusty winds and heavy rain. Then a few showers possible Thursday and early Saturday.

ALERTS:

WESTERN ULSTER ONLY - WINTER STORM WARNING - for a period of wet snow. Close call on how impactful that gets north and west. Some of the information this morning changes that to rain, but it highlights slippery conditions in the area. IMPORTANT TO NOTE: THIS IS NOT THE CASE FOR ALMOST ALL OF THE HUDSON VALLEY.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING - at the Sound Shore from Midnight tonight to 4 a.m. tomorrow.

WIND ADVISORY - Southern Westchester - gusts 40 to 45 mph possible

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: STORM WATCH -- Periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. Some wintry weather well north and west in Western Ulster County. Lows around 41.

TUESDAY: Last of any rain showers end by around 7 a.m. Sun and clouds - windy into the afternoon with a stray sprinkle or flurry. Highs around 53. Lows around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny - highs around 57. Lows around 42.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs around 62. Lows around 50.

FRIDAY: EARTH DAY! Sun and clouds - warmer. Highs around 68. Lows around 47.

SATURDAY: An early shower, then sun and clouds. Highs around 63. Lows around 48.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 63. Lows around 48.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Earth Day#Extreme Weather#Storm Watch Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy