I'm fed up with having to drive my young son past angry people who have no respect for the rest of the Hudson Valley. Let me start by saying that this isn't political. I have no problem with people using their first amendment rights to say whatever it is they want to say. This has nothing to do with the message these protesters are trying to get across. It has everything to do with the way they're going about vocalizing that message.

HUDSON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO