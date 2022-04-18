RS man indicted by Green County Grand Jury

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody in connection with a murder investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the recovered body was that of 46-year-old Paul Sester. Sester had been reported missing on Jan. 1, 2022. Deputies say that the medical examiners confirmed that Mr. Sester […]

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 29 DAYS AGO