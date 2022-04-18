RS man indicted by Green County Grand Jury

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County grand jury has indicted the parents of an 18-month-old child who was found dead at their home in Murchison in December 2021. Their two other children were found in “horrible” living conditions. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin...
The search warrant lead to the seizure of 679.9 grams of methamphetamine, 92 grams of heroin, 468 Xanax pills, and $2,584 in cash at a residence Burdine was located at, according to Pulaski County sheriffs.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington murder suspect died this morning after a medical issue while inside the Fayette County Detention Center, according to the City of Lexington. According to the City, around 9:07 a.m. Saturday Lexington Division of Community Corrections staff saw that inmate, 60-year-old Terrance Francis Fister...
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation. With the...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody in connection with a murder investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the recovered body was that of 46-year-old Paul Sester. Sester had been reported missing on Jan. 1, 2022. Deputies say that the medical examiners confirmed that Mr. Sester […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A “substantial” amount of drugs, weapons and drugs were found at a residence in Floyd County. Deputies say a search warrant was executed in Melvin. This is a developing story and we will update this story when more information becomes available.
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A group of individuals accused of breaking into a Yancey County home and attacking the owner have been arrested. Cody Robert Buchanan (25), Brandon Lee Buchanan (24), Tara Lynn Edwards (27) and James Chadrick Angel (18), all from Burnsville, were arrested for the alleged crime. According to a release from the […]
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A West Memphis, Arkansas man was arrested on a felony theft charge in Metropolis on Friday, April 15. Police said 19-Year-old Demarcus R. Phoenix put $500 on a money card at a Family Dollar Store, then took off from the store without paying for the card.
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Auburn woman was arrested Wednesday by Logan County Deputies following a traffic stop. Sarah Skinner, 43, was charged with two counts of first, second and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and license plate not legible after a traffic stop Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m.
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drug investigation has led to charges against a Hawkins County man. According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, investigators pulled over Bobby William Trent, who was riding a motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 66 north. Trent had been identified as a suspect in a drug investigation. Investigators say they […]
Golden Alert In Kentucky StateKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 is actively investigating a missing persons investigation in Wayne County. The male has been missing since April 13, 2022, around 3:30 AM.
Comments / 0