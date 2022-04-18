Woman Dies in Steele County Crash

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard.
Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard.
“I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.
The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was struck and killed Monday morning in downtown Baltimore, authorities said.
The deadly crash happened about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 395 and West Conway Street, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.
Firefighters responding to a call about a woman struck in the southbound lanes of I-395 found the unnamed victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash temporarily blocked traffic to the I-395 ramps into and out of downtown.
The Maryland Transportation Authority is leading the investigation into the crash.
⚠️FATAL CRASH⚠️I-395 & W Conway St 21201#DowntownWest @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene of a crash reportedly involving a pedestrian. #BCFDEMS have pronounced one person dead on the scene. I-395 ramps into and out of downtown are blocked. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/WIBFV1XhCz
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 21, 2022
After being picked up by a tornado and found dangling from a tree, a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition. Miriam Rios was severely injured when an EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph ripped through her family's house in Texas. After an EF-3 tornado swept apart her family's mobile...
A Mississippi woman died as the result of a crash on the interstate Monday morning. The wreck happened in Hinds County on I-55 around 9 a.m., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Gigi Love, 42, of Brookhaven, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Saturn she was a...
Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring rapper Straight Drop, has been in custody as one of three murder suspects allegedly involved in Young Dolph death and was reportedly sentenced to two years in prison for a prior federal violation. According to ActionNews5 on Tuesday, Apr. 12, Johnson, 23, pled guilty...
CHASE COUNTY —A woman from Hutchinson died in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Chase County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Briana M. Lane, 32, Hutchinson, was westbound on U.S 50 three miles east of Strong City. The Nissan crossed the center...
A California teenager who vanished last summer was found over the weekend and her stepfather has been arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada, Richard Griffin, chief of the Crescent City Police Department in Northern California said in a statement. Whisenant's stepfather, Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa, had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody, he said.
A 58-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a 2013 "cold cast" homicide, based on DNA from the victim's fingernails, authorities said. Duane Parker has been charged with murder, felony murder and robbery Robbery in the fatal stabbing of 57-year-old Timothy Appling of Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
IREDELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects have been charged after a drugs stash was found hidden underneath the hood of their car, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation last Wednesday on Salisbury Road near Statesville. 41-year-old Eagle Springs resident and 32-year-old Seagrove resident Ashley Ray […]
A St. Cloud man is accused of hitting a woman in the head with a chair and biting her. Devito Lydon Lenow, 33, of St. Cloud faces one felony count of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, according to a Benton County criminal complaint. St. Cloud police...
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Hot Springs Monday night. According to officials, Trynytee Case left work at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at approximately 9:15 p.m. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are facing charges after investigators say they stole a speed warning trailer owned by the Russell County Sheriff’s office. Apparently, the suspects Gabriel Mendoza Garcia and Steve Gerome Spann did not realize the trailer is equipped with a camera, so the crime was captured on tape. The two […]
DANVILLE, Iowa – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night in southeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m. in the small town of Danville, northwest of Burlington. The report said an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Boyer, of Weldon, […]
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — An independent livestock contractor turned himself in Monday night after being accused of shooting and killing a donkey on the loose in Milton last week. Philip Hayes, 54, is charged with torturing and inflicting pain or serious injury or death on an animal and inhuman slaughter of livestock. Hayes was contracted […]
A beloved 98-year-old grandmother was killed and a family was left with nothing as a massive fire ripped through and collapsed a New Jersey home. Former township councilman Tucker Kelley told DailyVoice.com that he immediately sprung to action after getting a Monday morning call from longtime friend Mike Lynch stating that he and his girlfriend’s home in Lake Telemark had gone up in flames and that he was having trouble reaching 911.
The Maryland state fire marshal's office is investigating two separate arsons that occurred Saturday in Washington County. A stolen car was set on fire, and a vacant barn was burned, Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Ed Ernst said. At 2:29 a.m. Saturday, a nearby resident called in a car fire...
State officials have released the identities of two men killed in a boating accident off the coast of Fairfield County. The men have been identified as Cristofer Cifuentes, age 26, and Ludyn Cifuentes, age 41, both of New York City, said Will Healy, spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
LYND, Minn. (WCCO) — A rural Minnesota town is in shock after a young girl was shot in the head Monday afternoon.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a gun went off at a home in Lynd, which is almost three hours west of the Twin Cities.
Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital.
Her condition is unknown.
The sheriff’s office is investigating how this happened.
Comments / 0