One Piece: Red has released its first trailer, and while it has given us new looks at Luffy, Shanks, and a cadre of other unnamed characters, the footage has also introduced fans of the Grand Line to Ulta, the "ultimate diva" who also happens to be Shanks' daughter. Sporting a hair style that looks like it was taken from My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki, Ulta apparently has a voice that can "change the world" though its still a question whether or not she will be good or evil.

