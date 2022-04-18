Lakeshore Technical College in partnership with UWGB will launch a new general studies transfer program this fall. Here's how it will work.

Correction: The headline for this story has been updated from an earlier version.

MANITOWOC - For the first time in it more than 100-year history, Lakeshore Technical College will begin offering associate of arts and associate of science degrees this fall.

Both degrees cover general education requirements for a student whose goal is to transfer to a four-year college to earn a bachelor of arts or a bachelor of science degree.

And through a new partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay , LTC students graduating with the AA or AS degree will have guaranteed junior standing when they enroll at UW-Green Bay.

“These new degrees, coupled with our partnership with UW-Green Bay, are a game-changer for our students and our communities — students will save thousands of dollars on their way to a bachelor’s degree,” said LTC President Dr. Paul Carlsen in a news release.

The general studies degree programs require 60 credits, including elective courses, which allow students to select courses that appeal to their future career plans.

Carlsen said more than 100 students transfer each year from LTC to four-year colleges across the country, and he expects that number to increase. More details about the program are here .

► Volunteers sought for national historic marker cleaning day: Manitowoc County Historical Society is joining a national effort to clean local historic markers during the second annual National Historic Marker Day April 29. Manitowoc County Historical Society has a listing available of local historic markers online and the society can be reached at 920-684-4445 for more information.

► Roncalli Pierside Auction kicks off this month: Roncalli Catholic Schools will hold its 38th annual Pierside Auction in person and online this year. The in-person event will start at 5:30 p.m. April 30 at Roncalli High School, 2000 Mirro Drive in Manitowoc. Admission is free. Food, desserts, water, soda, hard seltzer, beer, wine and Jet Fuel, a specialty drink, will be available for purchase in addition to the items up for bid in both the silent auction and oral auction.

The public is welcome to arrive early for Mass with Fr. Mark Mleziva, vocation director for the Diocese of Green Bay, which will begin at 4 p.m. in the Zimmer Auditorium inside the Fine Arts Center.

A variety of items will be available at the in-person event and online. Sports memorabilia, experiences, décor, items, fashion finds, children’s offerings and more will be up for bid.

Bidding for the online auction begins at noon April 27 and concludes at noon May 4. Bidders will find the online auction here and are invited to pre-register now.

Tickets for the Gravely Riding Lawnmower Raffle, Cash Raffle and Green Bay Packers Jersey Raffle are on sale. They can be purchased at Roncalli High School or by calling the Development Office at 920-686-8150.

Go here for more about each raffle. All raffles will be drawn the evening of the in-person event.

► Clipper City Chordsmen present spring show April 30: The Clipper City Chordsmen will present its spring show, “Together, Wherever We Go,” at 3 and 7 p.m. April 30 at the Endries Performance Hall at Holy Family Conservatory of Music , the former campus of Holy Family College, 6751 Calumet Ave., Manitowoc.

The Chordsmen will bring the Land O’ Lakes District champion quartet Kordal Kombat to the stage as well. Kordal Kombat is a young quartet based in central Minnesota. They deliver a fun, high-energy performance that comes with a variety of music and lots of laughs.

The Clipper City Chordsmen chapter quartets also scheduled to appear are Touch of Harmony, Lake Effect, Barber Pops and a new quartet, Brothers Four.

Tickets can be purchased on the Chordsmen website , from a Chordsmen member, at Fricke Printing in Manitowoc or through eventbrite.com. All tickets are general admission and are $20 for adults and $10 for students 18 and younger.

The Clipper City Chordsmen is an all-male a cappella singing group of 35 members ranging in age from 31 to 91. The chorus is in its 77th year. Rehearsals are open to the public and are from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays at Grow It Forward at the corner of 15th and Marshall streets in Manitowoc.

► Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep coming May 13-14: Manitowoc County Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep will run 9 a.m.-noon May 14 for households and 2-4 p.m. May 13 for farms and qualifying businesses. The sweep will be at Manitowoc County Highway Shop, 3500 State 310, Manitowoc.

Pesticides, cleaning products, oil- and lead-based paints, automotive chemicals and mercury are among the items accepted. Latex paints will not be accepted.

Residents and farms can dispose of hazardous chemicals for free. Qualifying businesses may be eligible for subsidized disposal rates. Businesses and farms must pre-register by calling 920-683-4333 by May 6. More info is here .

Monday: High 37, low 30, a morning rain or snow shower (with a coating to an inch accumulation)

High 37, low 30, a morning rain or snow shower (with a coating to an inch accumulation) Tuesday: High 41, low 35, areas of low clouds and cold

High 41, low 35, areas of low clouds and cold Wednesday: High 42, low 39, occasional rain

High 42, low 39, occasional rain Thursday: High 52, low 35, warmer; a morning shower

High 52, low 35, warmer; a morning shower Friday: High 49, low 41, windy with clouds and sun

High 49, low 41, windy with clouds and sun Saturday: High 56, low 49, variable cloudiness

High 56, low 49, variable cloudiness Sunday: High 60, low 47, cloudy with a few showers

Courtesy of accuweather.com .

