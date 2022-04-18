ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Tom's Hardware

Nvidia Unveils 144-core Grace CPU Superchip, Claims Arm Chip 1.5X Faster Than AMD's EPYC Rome

At GTC 2022, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang finally shared more details around the company's Arm endeavors as he unveiled the company's new 144-core Grace CPU Superchip, the company's first CPU-only Arm chip designed for the data center. The Neoverse-based system supports Arm v9 and comes as two CPUs fused together with Nvidia's newly branded NVLink-C2C interconnect tech. Nvidia claims the Grace CPU Superchip offers 1.5X more performance in a SPEC benchmark than two of the last-gen 64-core AMD EPYC processors in its own DGX A100 servers, and twice the power efficiency of today's leading server chips. Overall, Nvidia claims the Grace CPU Superchip will be the fastest processor on the market when it ships in early 2023 for a wide range of applications, like hyperscale computing, data analytics, and scientific computing.
Tom's Hardware

Noctua Confirms Further Asus Graphics Card Collaboration

The Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition was launched last October to an excited crowd of PC gamers and enthusiasts. Today we learned that Asus and Noctua have multiple graphics card collaborations in the pipeline. In response to a tweet asking about the possibility of a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti...
laptopmag.com

How to use the Window Startup Repair Tool

The Windows Startup Repair Tool is a handy feature in Windows 10. If Windows is not booting up correctly, or you are experiencing other issues that indicate corruption in your system, the Windows Startup Repair Tool can be used in an attempt to fix the issues. This will allow you...
Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
Digital Trends

Dell is having a FLASH SALE on laptops and gaming PCs today

Dell is one of the biggest computer brands in the world for a reason. The company has an incredibly diverse lineup of devices, so whether you’re a busy professional or a casual user, there’s something among Dell laptop deals for you. Dell also owns Alienware, which is a brand that’s specifically targeted to hardcore gamers. That’s why we wanted to share this must-see flash sale happening right now on Dell’s website!
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
Digital Trends

Lenovo Laptop deals — flash sale on must-have models now on

Lenovo has made a lot of waves in the laptop industry in the past couple of years, with a range of great devices from Chromebooks to gaming laptops. If you’ve wanted to pick one up for a while but have been shying away because of their price, you’re in luck. Lenovo has a flash sale on several of their best models, with up to several hundred dollars in savings.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

