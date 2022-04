PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six shootings in Philadelphia on Sunday left one person dead and 10 others injured. Police say a man was shot one time in his lower back and killed early Sunday morning in Kensington. The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Ontario Street around 4:15 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5 a.m., according to officials. Police say a man was shot 12 times throughout his body in North Philadelphia. The shooting took place at the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street around 3:15 p.m. The man was placed in critical condition, police say. A shooting...

