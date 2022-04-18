ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Britain could fall into recession this summer, say experts

By Richard Partington Economics correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kidjN_0fCMLDtE00
A woman walks past boarded up shops in central London. Photograph: Yanice Idir/Alamy

Britain’s economy is at growing risk of falling into a summer recession amid the biggest squeeze on household incomes since the mid 1950s, as soaring inflation curtails consumer spending power, forecasters have said.

Economists said the double blow from slowing post-lockdown growth and rising living costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could result in a fall in gross domestic product (GDP) for two consecutive quarters, which is the definition of a recession.

After a weaker-than-expected growth performance in February, and with the inflation rate reaching the highest levels since 1992 last month , City forecasters said UK GDP was now on track to grow by about 1% in the first quarter of 2022 before slipping into reverse this summer.

Analysts said activity would be reduced by an extra bank holiday for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June, as public holidays usually lead to a drop in overall economic output. The return to lower rates of activity in the health sector after a winter rush to vaccinate people against Covid-19, as well as households reining in their spending amid the soaring cost of living, are also expected to weigh on growth.

James Smith, an economist at the Dutch bank ING, said the economy was likely to shrink in the second quarter. The bank forecasts a 0.3% contraction in the three months to the end of June, followed by growth of just 0.2% in the third quarter.

“It’ll be pretty close to a technical recession. Even if one is avoided then we’ll still only see fairly unexciting growth numbers,” Smith said.

“If people are spending more money on energy you’d expect some of the non-essentials to fall in sales volumes. That’s what we’ll be watching,” he added.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics due on Friday this week are expected to show a fall in retail sales in March as households tighten their belts. It comes as retail industry bosses warn of a slowdown in sales amid the rising cost of living.

Neil Shearing, the group chief economist at the consultancy Capital Economics, said household disposable income was set to fall by about 1.9% this year. This is bigger than the 1.8% drop in real incomes experienced in 1977, and the biggest since modern records began in the 1950s.

“By comparison, real incomes fell by ‘only’ 1.5% in 2011 following the global financial crisis,” he said. “With the economy already close to flatlining, it clearly would not take much to produce a month or two of falling output.”

The warnings come after the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva , said global growth would slow this year and next as the shockwaves from Covid and the war in Ukraine keep inflation higher for longer than first expected.

The strength of Britain’s economy will to some extent depend on households who saved during the pandemic continuing to spend. However, while close to £250bn was accumulated during lockdown, most of this was concentrated among wealthier families able to keep working from home, meaning those at most risk from the surging cost of living will feel the biggest pinch.

Thomas Pugh, an economist at the accountancy firm RSM UK, said he expected households would probably need to dip into savings or take on debt to protect themselves from rising inflation.

“This is a key reason why we think the UK will avoid a recession this year. However, our forecasts suggest GDP growth will average just 0.1% in each of the remaining three quarters of this year – so it would not take much of a rise in oil prices or a disruption in supply chains to push the UK into recession,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of An Upcoming Recession In The United States

Several economic experts have recently warned that a recession in the United States is possible. For example, Deutsche Bank believes the U.S. economy will fall into a recession due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. Quoting a memo that the bank sent to clients:
WEKU

Why there are growing fears the U.S. is headed to a recession

Warning lights are flashing for the U.S. economy. A growing number of forecasters now believe a recession is on the horizon as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise interest rates sharply to combat the highest inflation in more than 40 years. It's an unusual outlook at a time when...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#Uk#City Forecasters#Dutch
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy