Houston, TX

The Bid Goes On! 1986 Chevy Suburban Custom Dually Auction Update

MotorTrend Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing our "post-auction" look at trucks that sell at Mecum Auctions' traveling vehicle sales, we bring you this follow up on a 1986 Chevrolet Suburban dually that it seems Truck Trend readers still can't get enough of. By all means a custom build, this holy grail surprisingly did not...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 19

George
19h ago

had a really nice 95 3/4 ton suburban with a 6.5 turbo diesel. On cruse at 70 it would get around 19 mpg. 42 gallon fuel tank would get me over 700 miles. Sold it with 250,000 miles still running great.

Reply
5
