Pensacola, FL

American Magic sailing team returning to Pensacola to train for next America's Cup race

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 1 day ago
The New York Yacht Club's American Magic team is returning to Pensacola this year to train for the next America's Cup.

Local supporters of the team are looking to partner with the team and promote Pensacola through the most viewed sailing race in the world.

Supporters also want to capitalize on Pensacola hosting some of the world's best sailors over the next five years with the goal to drive interest in sailing with Pensacola at the center of a pipeline for future performance sailors.

"This is the brass ring (of professional sailing) being put in Pensacola's hand," Tom Pace, commodore of the Pensacola Yacht Club, told the News Journal on Friday.

Knocked out:American Magic suffers disappointing knockout blow

Capsized:Pensacola's adopted Magic turns tragic in New Zealand

Pace said the team is committed to training in Pensacola for the 2024 America's Cup in Barcelona, Spain, as well as the next America's Cup in 2027.

The America's Cup is the world premiere sailing racing that has a history stretching back into the 19th Century.

"The America's Cup is the oldest sports trophy in human endeavor," Pace said. "It goes back longer than the modern Olympics."

The races use boats at the cutting edge of sailing technology. The current design of the America's Cup boat, the AC75, is a foiling sailboat that can achieve speeds of 55 mph to 60 mph hour in light winds.

Pace said Pensacola Bay's natural deep water, protected by barrier islands, makes it one of the best environments in North America for sailing and racing sailboats.

"It's perfect," Pace said. "It's the Indy 500 of sailing racetracks."

American Magic trained in Pensacola Bay in 2019 and 2020 for the 2021 America's Cup that was hosted in New Zealand. The team ran into trouble in the semi-finals when the boat was hit by a gust of wind just as it was making a turn at high speed. The puff of wind capsized the boat, punching a hole in the carbon fiber hull.

The boat would have nearly sunk if not for the efforts of team members and competitors to pump out water and attach a float to the boat.

While the team launched a heroic effort to repair the boat, it lost its next race to the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team of Italy, knocking it out of the competition.

Making Pensacola into a sailing hub

Pace is working with Pensacola businessman Collier Merrill and others to put together a sponsorship package for the team to brand Pensacola on the actual racing vessel.

The Escambia County Tourism Development Council unanimously approved a letter of support for the idea as well as a tentative monetary amount of $500,000 for the effort.

Merrill told the News Journal the idea would be to help the team while also getting Pensacola's name out into the sailing world that will bring more sailing events to Pensacola Bay.

The American Magic team training in Pensacola is expected to bring in an $8.7 million economic impact over the next two years, according to numbers Pace and Merrill provided to Escambia County.

The team will have about 60 permanent members living in Pensacola with their families plus an additional 30 team members for temporary periods.

Pace said most sports marketing is done on a "leap of faith" that there will be a return to the sponsor, but in this case, there's already going to be a return to the community.

The team will also work with the Pensacola Yacht Club and Pensacola Sports to create a 15-year commitment to create a training pipeline in Pensacola for young sailors.

"(The goal is) to be able to take U.S. citizens who don't sail and get them into sailing, those who do sail get them into performance and those that are into performance, get them to where they can win on an international level at the Olympics as well as in all manners of amateur or professional sailing," Pace said.

The team that wins the America's Cup chooses the next location for the race to take place. Pace told the TDC this week that this partnership could lead to maybe one day in the future Pensacola being considered as a potential venue.

"People have the chance to participate more than ever," Pace said. "The Pensacola community will participate more than ever in the sporting nature of it, and it'll benefit the overall community in ways that I don't think we've been able to see before."

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

