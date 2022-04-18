What the data says about Santa Rosa's best qualities — and what could improve | CivicCon

Related
‘Let’s burn this place down’: 2 Alabama men charged in Panama City Beach riot
Panama City Beach Police are charging two Alabama men for inciting a riot on the beach a couple of weeks ago.
DeSantis: Florida lawmakers to consider ending Disney’s self-governing power during special session
Florida legislators will consider whether to end special districts put into place before 1968, including the one that gives Walt Disney World Resort essentially its own government, during their special session that starts Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement that special districts would be added to legislators’ agenda in...
Livestock contractor charged in Santa Rosa County donkey killing
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — An independent livestock contractor turned himself in Monday night after being accused of shooting and killing a donkey on the loose in Milton last week. Philip Hayes, 54, is charged with torturing and inflicting pain or serious injury or death on an animal and inhuman slaughter of livestock. Hayes was contracted […]
