ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armuchee, GA

Man accused of putting injured grandmother in freezer, leaving her to die

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1Dsj_0fCMKZAb00

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.

Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.

Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Body of unidentified boy found by mushroom hunter in Indiana woods

Police said Cumming’s family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.

Police said they believe that Cumming was injured in a fall in December and that instead of getting her medical attention, Tincher dragged her through home. Criminal charges say Tincher “heard and saw numerous bones break.” He then wrapped her in plastic bags and placed her in a large freezer, with the charges saying Tincher “acknowledged her back broke going into the freezer.” Charges say there was “no altercation or provocation” leading up to the acts.

“From what we determined, at the time, he believed she was still breathing and had some movement at the time she was going into the freezer,” Floyd County Investigator Brittany Werner told WAGA-TV.

Tincher continued living in the home with the body inside the freezer for months, but moved it to a storage unit in March, fearing Cumming’s body might be found.

Werner said Tincher told police he didn’t call 911 because he was wanted for arrest because of terroristic threats made in 2018 against his wife.

10-foot alligator spotted walking through Venice neighborhood

Tincher also told investigators how much he loved his grandmother.

“He said she was the only family member that gave him the courtesy and love and attention he needed,” said Werner.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy to determine Cumming’s cause and time of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Related
WFLA

12-year-old died after uncle made him clean fentanyl stash, prosecutors say

CAMDEN, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man was charged with manslaughter this week after prosecutors alleged he forced his 12-year-old nephew to clean fentanyl paraphernalia, which caused the boy to fatally overdose. Troy Nokes, 35, was also charged with Strict Liability Drug-Induced Death and Employing a Juvenile in a Drug Distribution Scheme, along with […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Armuchee, GA
City
Rome, GA
State
Indiana State
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Freezer#Ap#Waga Tv
Turnto10.com

Newborn dies after mother shoots heroin during childbirth, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother in Alabama was arrested Thursday after her newborn baby girl died. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Malpas, 34, was using heroin and other drugs her entire pregnancy. Paramedics said they found Malpas in her kitchen holding the infant she had just birthed — with a needle still in her arm.
MOBILE, AL
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy