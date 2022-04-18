ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Trying to meet today’s tax deadline? An extension may be better than rushing a return

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hCbM_0fCMKYHs00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monday is Tax Day — the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments — and the IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms.

As of April 8, the IRS had received more than 103 million returns for this tax season , and it had issued more than 63 million refunds worth more than $204 billion.

For comparison, last year more than 169 million people completed an income tax return by the end of the year. That probably leaves nearly 40% of this year’s taxpayers still unaccounted for, with many scrambling to submit their documents by Monday.

Nina Tross, executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals, said that if people haven’t filed their taxes by now, “they’re better off filing an extension.”

But, she added, “People don’t realize that filing an extension has zero effect” as long as they have paid their income taxes by Tax Day.

How to maximize paying taxes with a credit card for points

“An extension is merely filing a return at a later date,” Tross said. “If you rush through a return to get it out the door, and you have to amend it later, you’re more likely to get a double look from the IRS.”

“You’re much better off extending than amending,” she said.

The IRS this year is facing its biggest backlog in history. At the end of the 2021 filing season, the agency had 35.3 million returns waiting for processing. One reason is that every paper document that goes into the IRS is processed by a human , according to the IRS.

Another is that the agency has administered massive coronavirus pandemic-related relief programs over the last several years — like the advanced Child Tax Credit .

And some forms are reviewed by IRS employees and treated as if submitted on paper even if they are e-filed .

This year will be one of the most challenging for the agency, with its record low staffing numbers. The IRS workforce is the same size it was in 1970, though the U.S. population has grown exponentially and tax laws have become increasingly complicated.

Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant and a spokesperson at TurboTax, said that if people still intend to file a return by Tax Day, “I would gather all your documents in one place so you don’t leave anything out, like W-2s and 1099s.”

Important papers such as the “Letter 6419” that outlines the Child Tax Credit payments a taxpayer should have received this year and the “Letter 6475” for stimulus payments should also be on hand.

Greene-Lewis, who has been doing taxes for more than 20 years, said “you want to report the correct amount you received so you don’t have to have to make adjustments to your refund.”

Over 700 license plates banned in Florida

Though the agency announced plans in March to hire at least 10,000 more workers to help process returns, administration officials say the IRS is in desperate need of more funding, as its budget has fallen over the last decade.

On a call with reporters, a senior Treasury official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the IRS backlog could be remedied with higher funding levels, as the IRS’ budget has decreased by more than 15% in real terms.

The IRS has put out some information and helpful links for last-minute filers — stressing that “taxpayers should be careful to file a complete and accurate tax return. If a return includes errors or is incomplete, it may require further review.

Keith Kahn, director/chair of the Delaware Society of CPAs, said he encourages everyone to file an electronic return.

When asked whether CPAs will accept clients on Tax Day, Kahn said it’s common for people to be turned away. But for those who can get an appointment, “make sure you have everything you could possibly provide to your CPA — there’s not a lot of time to hammer out strategy or to ask questions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Tax Filing#Tax Day#Ap
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
The US Sun

COLA increase 2022 Social Security payment – Exact date huge monthly checks will hit your account

THE next batch of COLA checks is set to hit bank accounts in the coming days — here's the exact date your huge monthly check will arrive in April. Due to the increased cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022, many retired Americans were able to better budget as COLA raised the total average benefit for individual retirees to approximately $1,657 per month and $2,753 per month for couples.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy