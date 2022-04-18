Man slashed with machete on LES, attacker flees

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was slashed with a machete on the Lower East Side Monday morning, police said as they searched for his attacker.

The victim and a second man got into a dispute at Grand and Pitt streets, leading to the slashing around 5 a.m.

The second man slashed the victim in the back with a machete, police said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A suspect wearing all black fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was not cooperative during questioning, police said.