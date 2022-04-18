ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man slashed with machete on LES, attacker flees

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdf9d_0fCMKUky00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was slashed with a machete on the Lower East Side Monday morning, police said as they searched for his attacker.

The victim and a second man got into a dispute at Grand and Pitt streets, leading to the slashing around 5 a.m.

The second man slashed the victim in the back with a machete, police said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A suspect wearing all black fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was not cooperative during questioning, police said.

Comments / 1

Related
Ok Magazine

Woman Who Fatally Tossed Broadway Vocal Coach Barbara Maier Gustern To The Ground Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for the killing of Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern. Lauren Pazienza of Port Jefferson, Long Island, turned herself into authorities and was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday, March 22, after she fatally shoved the 87-year-old woman to the ground. Gustern was getting into a cab outside of her Chelsea residence at the time of the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Bellevue Hospital#Police#Les#Grand
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Video shows man rip hair from victim’s head during assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday. The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy