Nice weather this week

 1 day ago

This week will continue the nice weather trend.

“Expect Monday to transition into a nice day. Drier and cooler air will move in through the day. We'll see sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. It will be breezy with north winds gusting 20-25 mph.,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

MONDAY: Becoming less humid with clearing skies. Not as warm. Bit breezy. Very nice! Low: S 67, N 64. High: 78.

TUESDAY: A cool AM. Sunny and pleasant. Breezy. Low: S 59, N 52. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Sun to partly cloudy. Bit more humid, but nice. Breezy. Low: S 60, N 53. High: 79.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Little warmer, more humid. Breezy. Low: S 68, N 63. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warm, humid. Low: S 68, N 64. High: 84.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Warm, humid. Low: S 69, N 64. High: 84.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Warm, humid. Low: S 70, N 67. High: 85.

ENVIRONMENT
New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

