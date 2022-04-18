Tax deadline day: Experts urge all to file now

It's tax deadline day and there's just hours left to file your taxes or file an extension.

The IRS is urging everyone to file their returns electronically, because right now it is taking up to six months to process a paper return.

This year's return will be a little more complicated than usual for those trying to meet the deadline.

That is due to the need to factor in the child tax credit, the third stimulus check and new rules about reporting income from cryptocurrency.

Late filers can request an extension, but if you owe taxes, you'll still have to pay something to the IRS.

Bottom Line CPA Ed Slott says to get some sort of paperwork in by 11:59 p.m.

“The penalty for not filing is 10 times higher than the penalty for not paying,” says Slott.

Tax experts say aside from getting your tax forms in, you also have until today to contribute to your IRA or Roth IRA.