Travelers beware! Summer shaping up to be chaotic time for US airports

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 1 day ago
The summer is shaping up to be a chaotic time for airports across the country, including Newark. If you plan on traveling this summer -- be prepared for delays and cancellations.

According to a report from CNN, travelers will be seeing lots of those headache situations this summer.

They say airlines simply aren't able to keep up with the demand of travelers expected to fly this summer due to being understaffed, and airlines are canceling flights because of it. Travelers who spoke with News 12 are not taking any chances.

"I always come early, always come early no matter what, and I check the app on my phone for updates,” said Christina Rivera, of New City, New York.

Lifestyle
State
New York State
