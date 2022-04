Chatbots are a significant part in daily business marketing and interaction. Chatbots create valuable opportunities for organizations to transparently relate with their clients. The most frequently asked question in this regard is – how can the privacy of client and business data be guaranteed when AI-driven correspondence is utilized? In this article we will examine some tips which will help in answering the big question. Here are some techniques that will guarantee privacy in conversational AI with chatbots in different ways, which include two-factor authentication and personal data verification.

