ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

INSIDE THE FLX: Geneva Public Library Director Pauline Shostack (podcast)

By Ted Baker
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In this episode, we discuss why Pauline came to Geneva, the role of emerging...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

INSIDE THE FLX: Andrea Paul, YatesINSYGHT (podcast)

In this episode, we talk with YatesINSYGHT Program Manager Anrea Paul. YatesINSYGHT brings together 40 social service agencies to take a unified approach in tackling the problems facing children and families in Yates County. Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition...
IPHONE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Government
City
Geneva, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Overhaul to 5&20 in Geneva set to begin later this month

Work will soon begin on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva as the second phase of the city’s state-funded public works project kicks into gear. The project contractor Nardozzi Construction will begin the next phase of construction in roughly a week. That work includes reducing the highway from four lanes to two in the downtown area as part of an effort to provide better lakefront access for pedestrians, according to Finger Lakes Times. The project also includes improvements to crosswalks as well as adding a bike path and landscaped medians.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

INSIDE THE FLX: Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn talks about the proposal for weighted voting in the county legislature (podcast)

In this episode, we talk with Nonie Flynn about the plan for voting based on population in the county legislature, about the broadband rollout across the county, what the NY Association of Counties thinks about the proposed state budget, Natural & Recreational Resource Protection Grant money and a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony March 29.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Erie Canal cleanup events planned for Wayne County this weekend

Volunteers will spend their weekend cleaning up trails along the Erie Canal ahead of New York’s canal system opening on May 22. The 17th annual Canal Clean Sweep will begin on Friday, April 22 and end on Sunday, April 24. Over 100 Clean Sweep events are planned along the Canalway Trail system, according to Finger Lakes Times. Friday’s volunteer event coincides with the celebration of Earth Day.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ithaca: Questions remain following special meeting on police reform

The Reimagining Public Safety Plan was examined by Ithaca’s Common Council at a special meeting on Monday, April 11. The meeting- called a Committee of the Whole meeting- was held following the weekly Common Council meeting last Monday. No votes were taken, but discussion took place on whether Ithaca-area law enforcement should or should not be restructured in three distinct ways, according to Ithaca Voice.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Uban Construction#Flx#Geneva Public Library
FingerLakes1.com

Lodi, Ovid fire departments join RecruitNY effort

As part of the annual RecruitNY statewide initiative, the Ovid and Lodi Fire Departments will combine their recruitment efforts so residents can learn how they can serve their volunteer fire department. Volunteer fire departments across New York State are struggling with decreased membership and increased call volume. Like most volunteer...
OVID, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy