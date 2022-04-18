Armed carjacking in King Farm area of Rockville

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WJAC) — Somerset County crews were called to help after a small plane crashed Saturday night just south of the county and state border with Maryland. Maryland State Police said deputies from McHenry responded to a report of a small aircraft crash in the wooded area adjacent to the 100 block of Spring Ridge Court in Grantsville shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1966 Piper single-engine fixed-wing aircraft that departed from Walbash, Ind. and was en route to Martin State Airport in Middle River, Md., when the pilot reported an emergency on board.
Comments / 4