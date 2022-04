Play has been discussed here a few times since the Iceland-based budget airline announced it will start flying low-cost trips out of the US. The wait is over. On April 20, Play will make its inaugural flight. The route will take passengers from Baltimore's BWI to Reykjavik, Iceland. That timing means that the first flight will land on the first day of summer in Iceland. To celebrate, the airline is running a flash sale.

