Arroyo Grande, CA

Liz Weston: Find out and fix what big data says about you

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI thought I knew all about the information that consumer reporting agencies were collecting on me. Then I discovered The Work Number — a database that reports every paycheck I’ve received from my company, with net and gross amounts, going back to my hire date six years...

WTOP

Looking to get a car loan? Here’s what to know and how to get one

This content is sponsored by PenFed Credit Union. If you’ve decided it’s time for a new car, you’ve likely already researched the model, color and features you’d like it to have – but don’t forget about the cost and auto loan options before you visit the dealership.
ECONOMY
Arroyo Grande, CA
Business
Arroyo Grande, CA
KEYT

Liz Weston: How to keep your tax return from getting hung up

The IRS is overburdened and understaffed, which means even the smallest error could delay the processing of your tax return for months. The biggest mistake is opting for paper filing, which could take longer to process and is often more likely to contain errors. Instead, file your return electronically and ask to receive your refund via direct deposit. Be particularly careful to accurately report any advance child tax credit payments you received last year, and try to make sure your income matches what’s been reported to the IRS. Making an account on the IRS website can help.
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

5 Steps Suze Orman Says to Take Before Buying a House

Orman says to focus on credit, debt, and spending before you look for a new home. Skipping these steps can set you up for financial hardship later, or even prevent getting a mortgage. Before you buy a home, it's crucial that you're in a good position to get a mortgage...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

The best habit you can get into if you want to become debt-free, according to a financial planner

For all its hardships, the pandemic has been helpful for a lot of savers, particularly workers who were lucky enough to weather Covid without losing income. Overall, the personal savings rate continues to be historically high, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and credit card debt has decreased more than 15% since the pandemic started, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives. My husband is 60 years old and has $250,000 in a combination of a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and a pension while I have $80,000 in IRAs (I worked in the private sector prior to teaching), $30,000 in two 403(b) accounts, $18,000 in an investment account, and $65,000 in cash. My husband will get Social Security of up to $1,800 a month if he waits until 70 to take it. I will get about $1,200 a month based on my private sector work and accounting for the Windfall Provisions Act which reduces Social Security for teachers who get a public pension.
MISSOURI STATE

